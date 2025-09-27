4 missing after construction workers’ boat capsizes in Sarawak

The incident occurred yesterday evening when the vessel, transporting 10 employees from a construction company, encountered difficulties while traveling between Jetty Sesang and Jetty Pusa across the river.

SARATOK: Search and rescue teams continue operations after a boat carrying construction workers overturned in Sungai Krian, leaving four people unaccounted for in the remote Saratok district of southern Sarawak.

Emergency responders from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that six individuals were pulled from the water by crews aboard nearby boats, while four others remain missing in the waterway.

The missing victims have been identified as a local, Mohd Asfar Sulaiman, 25, along with three Indonesian nationals, according to recent reports.

The six survivors are all Indonesian workers.

Local authorities have mobilized comprehensive search efforts involving both official rescue teams and community volunteers. Village residents have joined the operation, utilizing their knowledge of the river system to assist in combing both the waterway and adjacent riverbanks.

The Saratok district is situated approximately 250 kilometers from Kuching, the state capital, highlighting the remote nature of the location where this maritime accident occurred.

Operations are ongoing as teams work against time to locate the missing workers in the challenging river conditions.