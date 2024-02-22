MoHE to finetune ICIEF’s sustainable humane economy proposal

KUALA LUMPUR: he Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) will be finetuning a proposal on sustainable humane economy submitted by an International Conference on Islamic Economics and Finance (ICIEF) committee.

Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said his ministry will look firstly into the structure to be presented, especially in forming a new economic model.

“I have heard several recommendations given by the conference committee and MoHE will finetune the proposal to be presented to the government, especially in preparing an economic model touching on sustainable humane economy,” he told the media after the 15th ICIEF closing ceremony here today.

He explained that the proposal is basically not something that is new but the ministry needs to update or form a better structure.

Meanwhile, ICIEF organising committee co-chairman Prof Dr Mohamed Aslam Mohamed Haneef said the Islamic economic framework will be presented at a convention to be held in May before being submitted to the ministry.

“Several resolutions from the (just-ended) conference will be brought to the convention in May. We will obtain feedback from convention participants and work on the Islamic economic framework for submission to the ministry,” he said.

Earlier in his speech at the ceremony, Zambry said the discussions, presentations, and resolutions from the conference must provide inputs that align the nation’s educational ecosystem with the goals of sustainability and human well-being.

“The ministry will continue to support collaborative research, including in this niche area of Islamic economics and social economics that may not get sufficient attention from the Islamic banking and finance industry,” he said.

The three-day ICIEF was organised by the Kulliyyah of Economics and Management Sciences of the International Islamic University Malaysia together with the Finance Ministry and the International Association for Islamic Economics.-Bernama