$!Momentum Energy Teams Up with Solargain to Empower Australian Homes and Small to Medium-sized Businesses with Solar and Battery Energy Solutions

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 – Momentum Energy has partnered with Solargain, a leading provider of solar PV and battery storage solutions, to accelerate the adoption of clean, renewable energy solutions in Australia. This partnership aims to make solar technology more accessible to homeowners and small to medium-sized businesses, helping them reduce energy costs, lower their carbon footprint, and transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Strategic Objectives

The partnership focuses on increasing the adoption of solar power systems and battery storage in Australia. Solargain, will manage key aspects of the transition, including product selection, installation, rebate applications, and ongoing support, ensuring a seamless process for customers.

Momentum Energy’s Role

Momentum Energy supports customers in accessing solar and battery solutions through its partnership with Solargain.

Momentum residential and small to medium-sized business electricity customers in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, or Queensland who purchase a Solargain product are eligible for a one-time bill credit of $100 (including GST).

Momentum’s Head of Energy Solutions, Cam Taylor, said, “We’re excited about our partnership with Solargain to help Momentum customers on their journey towards adopting solar and battery solutions. With recent announcements about subsidies for batteries, we expect more interest than ever, which is why we’re working with one of Australia’s largest providers of solar and batteries.”