Momentum Energy Partners with Goodbye Gas to Drive Home Electrification in Victoria

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - Momentum Energy, who retails both gas and electricity in Victoria, has a partnership with Goodbye Gas to help Victorian households transition to energy-efficient, all-electric living. This collaboration is designed to assist homeowners to lower their energy costs over time and reduce their carbon footprint by getting off gas and electrifying their homes.

This partnership supports the Victorian Government’s sustainability goals by helping to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. It also reinforces Momentum Energy’s commitment to support a cleaner energy future, and empowers residents to make more environmentally conscious choices through home electrification.

Momentum Energy’s Electrification Initiative

Momentum Energy is making it easier for households to transition to an all-electric home via their voluntary electrification program, by offering an incentive for Momentum gas customers based in Victoria.

Momentum will cover the gas abolishment fee for customers who purchase any product from Goodbye Gas and subsequently decide to remove their gas meter. All while Goodbye Gas provides expert guidance, as well as the practical know how, to make transitioning to an all-electric home easy. This includes support in replacing gas appliances with electric alternatives, accessing government rebates, and coordinating skilled trades for installation.