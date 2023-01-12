MOTAC to get ready for Malaysia as ASEAN Chairman in 2025, VMY 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will step up activities in the craft sector, especially batik production, next year in preparation for Malaysia assuming the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025 and the Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) in 2026.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman said various activities and programmes in the sector will be carried out to introduce and promote Malaysian batik to foreign tourists visiting Malaysia in the future.

“In 2025 we will take over as chairman of ASEAN while 2026 is the Visit Malaysia Year, so we are planning the events which will be announced at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

“We will encourage 820 batik entrepreneurs to be involved in government initiatives after all this is the best sector for tourists,“ he told reporters after officiating Malaysia Batik Day 2023 at Kompleks Kraft, today.

Roslan also said the sales of batik by entrepreneurs in the sector from January to October this year had exceeded RM80 million.

Commenting on the celebration of batik day, Roslan invited the public to come and see and feel with their own hands the quality of Malaysian batik produced using various types of fabric through various techniques.

The celebration of Malaysia Batik Day 2023 for five days starting today is organised by MOTAC through the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Kraftangan Malaysia).

Among the programmes organised throughout the celebration include batik craft sales, Rahmah Batik Sales, craft exhibitions, batik craft demonstrations and many more.

As of today, a total of 525 students from 11 schools around Kuala Lumpur attended the celebration and participated in various activities including ‘Jom Membatik’.

Malaysian Batik Day is also celebrated simultaneously at all branches of Kraftangan Malaysia in the states and the Langkawi Craft Complex.​ - Bernama