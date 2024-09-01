Motorists to face tougher actions for abusing bus lane

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry will be carrying out stricter enforcement on road users for using the special lane for buses.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this is ensure the special bus lane is not exploited by other motorists.

It is also part of the government's efforts to ensure that public transport, especially bus services, becomes one of the main choices among the people.

“My approach has always been carrot and stick. If the carrot (benefit) doesn’t entice them, we will use the stick (enforcement). People prefer not to take buses because there is a possibility that they will be stuck in traffic jams and the frequency is unpredictable. That’s why we are putting much effort into introducing bus lanes.

“We have two bus lanes currently Jalan Ampang and Jalan Genting Klang. If these two corridors are successful, we are looking at having more,“ he said at a press conference after presenting the 2023 Performance Report and 2024 Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) plan at Menara UOA , here today.

Earlier, when presenting the Prasarana report, Loke said the average number of passengers targeted this year is 285,000 passengers, which is an increase of 18 per cent compared to 241,000 passengers in 2023.

According to him, his ministry is working with the local authorities now on implementing the proof of concept process for the expansion of two special bus routes in the Klang Valley district involving Jalan Ampang and Jalan Klang Lama to Jalan Puchong including Jalan Burma, Penang. .

In addition, Prasarana also aims to upgrade 117 bus stops, 11 pedestrain walkways and 15 bus hubs for this year.

In the meantime, Loke said the Ministry of Transport has set a new policy for Prasarana to purchase electric buses from 2025 in an effort to increase the use of green vehicles (green mobility), in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) initiative.

“Next year we will try to purchase new buses in the direction of EV buses. There was just another new purchase involving 310 diesel buses and I have told Prasarana that this will be the last purchase of diesel buses. After that, the procurement of buses is towards EV buses,“ he said. -Bernama