4WD driver remanded after collision with superbike near Duta Toll

KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of a four-wheel drive involved in a collision yesterday with a couple riding a high-powered motorcycle has been arrested and remanded for two days.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the 32-year-old man was detained after a report was lodged at 6.55 pm the same day.

Zamzuri said the 53-year-old motorcyclist sustained a fractured collarbone and ankle injuries, while his 49-year-old wife suffered serious injuries.

“The pillion rider sustained a broken ankle, fractured ribs and bleeding in the brain. Both victims are currently receiving treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh,” he said in a statement today.

The accident occurred at 2.30 pm near the Duta Toll Plaza, heading towards the city centre, when the 4WD driver attempted to overtake another motorcycle but collided with the couple’s bike instead.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he added.

A one-minute video clip of the 4WD fleeing the scene after hitting the couple went viral on social media earlier.