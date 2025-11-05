KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO must not remain static or rigid but instead embrace a pragmatic approach in facing the dynamic political landscape and increasingly complex challenges of the times, said party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said UMNO cannot rely on outdated methods and must be bold in adjusting its strategies, approaches and operations to align with the realities of today’s political environment.

“The present generation of voters, namely Gen Z and Alpha, view things from a different perspective, shaped by social media timelines, not old rhetoric whose meanings have faded.

“Historical narratives no longer stir their emotions. What they truly seek is a future that offers hope for themselves and the nation,” he said in his message at the 79th UMNO Day celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the rakyat is now more open-minded and critical, while public reliance on political parties continues to decline, resulting in a trust deficit driven by the image of leaders who bicker, make empty promises and neglect the people’s interests.

Touching on UMNO’s recent by-election wins, including Ayer Kuning, he reminded members not to be complacent, stressing that far greater battles lie ahead.

He said the party must move forward with a fresher narrative, more strategic communication and sharper, more decisive and courageous groundwork.

“The Sabah state election will soon open its arena, followed by state polls in Melaka, Johor and ultimately, the 16th General Election, the major battle that will determine the future and fate of the country,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also urged UMNO members to avoid internal conflict and not be swayed by negative perceptions and sentiments that could weaken the party.

“We may have differing views, but we must move in unison, as this is key to regaining the people’s support,” said the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, 48 individuals aged between 16 and 30 received their graduation certificates from the UMNO Patriotic School (SPU), the inaugural batch who completed a 12-week leadership course designed to groom the party’s next generation of leaders.

Ahmad Zahid said the SPU graduates are proof that UMNO is actively building a new generation of successors who understand the party’s historical roots, while nurturing quality future leaders who are courageous, credible and critical thinkers.

A special tahlil was also held during the event to mark UMNO Day and in remembrance of the fifth Prime Minister and sixth UMNO president, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.