Movie, meal treat for special needs children

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a memorable day for 30 children from Pusat Penjagaan Kanak-kanak Cacat Taman Megah, who had the opportunity to enjoy an animated movie and a delicious meal, their first since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Berjaya Corporation Berhad yesterday treated the children to a private screening of Kung Fu Panda 4 at the newly renovated mmCineplexes Plus at Berjaya Times Square.

Berjaya Corporation Berhad joint group CEO Nerine Tan welcomed the children, aged between four and 19, and two special children to the state-of the-art cinema.

In a short speech, Tan said the outing would give the children stories to share with their friends in school.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise, which spanned more than 16 years, is popular among children for its adorable panda character and its life lessons, making it a perfect movie to spread positivity and encouragement.

Sharing a quote from the movie – “It’s OK to be you and nobody is ordinary. It is just how you explore your talents,” – Tan expressed hope the children would find inspirational messages from the film.

She also distributed popcorn to the children before the screening.

After the movie, the children were treated to lunch at the Kenny Rogers Roasters outlet.

The Berjaya Times Square Theme Park mascot Bubbles also made a surprise appearance, which delighted the children.

“It was a good experience,” said Aini Najwa, 17, who described the movie as “superb”, while Tharani, 18, said she learned about proverbs from the movie and enjoyed the chicken meal.

Saranaagathan, 15, said: “I really love the quotes and enjoyed the meal at Kenny Rogers. I am grateful to Berjaya for inviting us. We really appreciate it.”

The home caretaker Manimegalai Kanan, 56, said it was the first time the children have gone for a movie since the lockdown in 2020.

The event is part of Berjaya Corporation’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility to create a positive impact on the community.

Tan said Berjaya wants to reach out to the community and help to make lives better.

“Today, the children had a great time. Kung Fu Panda is a fun cartoon with lessons.”

On the new cinema, Tan said: “mmCineplexes is fully refurbished and renovated. We love the new look.”

Berjaya Times Square executive director Tan Tee Ming said people enjoy coming to Times Square, which celebrated its 20th anniversary recently, for its various fun games.