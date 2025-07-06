Elderly man dies after diving trip in Pulau Tioman

KUANTAN: An elderly man died after being found unconscious following a diving trip at Kampung Paya, Pulau Tioman, in Rompin.

The victim, identified as Low Choon Foi, 72, was discovered on the beach by a friend at 7.40 pm.

Rompin district police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi stated that the two had gone diving earlier at around 6.30 pm. The victim’s friend sought help from their accommodation management to transport Low to the Kampung Tekek Health Clinic, where medical officers confirmed his death at 9.20 pm.

Initial examinations revealed no signs of foul play, and the case has been classified as sudden death. Authorities advised divers to ensure they are physically fit before engaging in such activities. - Bernama