Muhibbah event to boost social cohesion

GEORGE TOWN: To promote unity during Ramadan, Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa took the initiative to organise a Muhibbah Buka Puasa event on Sunday.

The gathering was held at Masjid Melayu Lebuh Acheh in the George Town Unesco World Heritage enclave.

“All religions should condemn radicalism of faith and curb acts of extremism. These are sown by exaggerating religious obligations and thus transgress the true teachings.”

Mujahid, who is chairman of the mosque and Amanah deputy president, said Islam condemns such acts.

“Malaysians have lived in peace despite our multiracial and faith (differences). But we should not be complacent as a trend towards animosity has grown of late due to racial and religious issues, which were highly politicised and sensationalised.

“Radical and extremist elements across all divides have found breeding grounds to spread their message of hate to the innocent youth of our nation.”

On those who take the law into their own hands and justify their actions in the name of religion or race, he said: “Violence has no religion because no religion subscribes to violence.”

The event was attended by about 150 people from all walks of life, including Think City CEO Datuk Seri Anwar Fazal and Penang executive councillor for social development, welfare and non-Islamic religious affairs Lim Siew Khim.

“We assisted the mosque committee in inviting 18 expatriates from countries such as the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan who are members of the International Women’s Organisation to join this iftar event,” said Penang Walkabout founder and administrator Robert Teh.