Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Wednesday, April 10, Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced tonight.

“In keeping with the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, I hereby declare that the date for Hari Raya Puasa for the states in Malaysia has been set for Wednesday, April 10, 2024,” he said.

The announcement was broadcast over local television networks.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, in a statement today, said Malaysia uses the methods of ‘Rukyah’ (moon sighting) and ‘Hisab’ (astronomical calculations) based on the criteria of ‘Imkanur Rukyah’, to determine the beginning of Syawal.

He said the criteria refer to the condition where the new moon is considered visible if it is at a position not less than 3 degrees and 6.4 degrees above the horizon when the sun sets.

Mohd Na’im said this following the announcement of the date of Aidilfitri for Saudi Arabia, which will celebrate 1 Syawal on Wednesday, as announced yesterday that caused speculation among the public.

According to him, Saudi Arabia conducted the moon sighting on Monday evening, April 8, (a day earlier than Malaysia) as 1 Ramadan in that country is earlier than in Malaysia.

“As we know, the country is located further west than Malaysia,” he said.