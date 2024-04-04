Muslims join World #QuranHour 2024 in Ramadan ‘final sprint’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muslim community nationwide today participated in the World #QuranHour 2024 programme as part of their ‘final sprint’ before Ramadan ends.

In the federal capital, approximately 4,000 congregants gather to recite the Quran at the National Mosque, the programme’s main venue, which was held simultaneously at 5,193 locations across the country.

Worshippers of various age groups, some as young as five years old, sat in small circles and recited verses from the Quran together, followed by tadabbur, during which they contemplated and reflected upon the meanings, wisdom, and teachings embedded within the Quranic verses.

The presence of nine children from Tadika Maahad Sains al-Quran Al-Amin Bandar Sunway, despite some still in the learning phase of basic Quran reading, also enlivens the programme attended by university students, security personnel, tahfiz students and foreigners.

Senior administrative assistant of Maahad Sains Al-Quran Al-Amin Bandar Sunway, Siti Asiah Abdullah, said she brought along 50 students, including kindergarten pupils, to instil the love for the Quran from an early age and as part of outdoor learning activities.

“I believe there is a blessing in such events. Even though the children are playing, they are still exposed to the holy verses, which can leave an impact on their hearts. We hope to create an environment where they become accustomed to this.

“We need to make children and adolescents understand the importance of reading the Quran,” she told Bernama.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, also graced the hour-long programme organised by the Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Foundation (WUIF), where Surah Al-Jumu’ah was chosen for tadabbur.

International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) students Nur Izzah Sholehah and Nur Syahirah Ahmad Yusof, both 22, described such programmes as a way to ‘heal’ the soul and provide comfort from worldly concerns.

Meanwhile, WUIF chief executive officer Marhaini Yusoff said the guidance from Surah Al-Jumu’ah serves as a model for building strong unity and social transformation within the Muslim community, emphasising the need for global society to align with the Quran as its guide.

Since its inception in 2016, the World #QuranHour initiative and its various campaigns have recorded social media engagement of up to 6.62 billion in 76 countries until last year.