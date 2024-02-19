Mutang Tagal determined to continue Parliament transformation agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly appointed Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal is determined to continue the Parliament transformation agenda planned by the government.

He said he would fully use his experience and knowledge as a legal practitioner to empower and strengthen the status of the Dewan Negara and Parliament as the country’s legislative body as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“I will see through the planned transformation agenda, including the implementation of the Parliamentary Services Act, amendments to the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952, improving the Standing Orders and creating a code of ethics for MPs,” he said during his speech after being sworn in at the Parliament building here today.

On the role of the Dewan Rakyat, Mutang said that as the upper house, it should maintain its credibility and prestige in debating bills passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

So he urged all Dewan Rakyat members to debate with substance, constructively and to take their stand based on their respective expertise regardless of whether it was in line with the decision at the Dewan Rakyat.

The former Bukit Mas MP also reminded everyone of Dewan Negara’s function and duties as a check and balance mechanism not only to the executive but also to the Dewan Rakyat.

“I believe every member of the Dewan Rakyat who has their own professional credibility will continue to ensure every bill tabled and debated for approval by the esteemed assembly will not only benefit and protect the rights of Malaysians but also consider all implications of its implementation,” he said.

Mutang also expressed his gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for appointing him as a Dewan Negara member effective Feb 15 to Feb 27, 2027, and thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for nominating him as the 20th Dewan Negara president.

Mutang also thanked Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for entrusting him with the great responsibility of the position of Dewan Negara president.

Lastly, he congratulated Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on his appointment as Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak and expressed his gratitude to Wan Junaidi for his efforts in moving the Parliament transformation agenda during his tenure as the 19th Dewan Negara president.

“It is an honour for me to continue his legacy,” he added. - Bernama