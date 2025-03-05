Call to stem toxic online slang usage

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA) has voiced concern over the growing trend of online ethnic labelling among Malaysians, warning that such toxic behaviour is eroding national unity and mutual respect.

The association was referring to a recent trend on social media in which individuals are being categorised as “Type M”, “Type C” and “Type I” – terms widely believed to correspond to the country’s three major ethnic groups: Malay, Chinese and Indian.

Speaking to theSun, MCCA president Siraj Jalil said this divisive behaviour is being driven by certain groups attempting to provoke others, often under the guise of using seemingly non-provocative language.

“Terms such as ‘Type M’, ‘Type C’ and ‘Type I’ aren’t inherently offensive, but we all understand what they imply and who the intended targets are.

“These groups are trying to shape a narrative, but in a way that avoids being judged as violating the sensitive 3R issues – royalty, religion and race.”

Siraj noted that such comments frequently surface when news relates to a particular ethnic group.

“For instance, when news broke about an illegal temple, certain individuals would comment about ‘Type I’. Similarly, when illegal farming is discussed, some netizens target ‘Type C’ and when family-related issues arise, the term ‘Type M’ is often used.”

He added that the Malay language allows for satire to be used subtly as a vehicle for criticism, often with the expectation that the underlying message will be understood by the intended audience.

“Those who take it with an open mind may not react strongly, but others may respond aggressively to the provocation.”

Siraj stressed that it is the responsibility of the government, particularly the National Unity Ministry, to create platforms where sensitive topics can be addressed in a constructive and meaningful manner.

He emphasised that the ministry must involve individuals who resonate with each ethnic group and can effectively communicate their concerns to ensure all communities feel represented in the dialogue.

“First, we need to address the root cause of why these issues keep recurring on social media.

“I’m not saying such programmes don’t exist, but the government must create more opportunities for these discussions to take place.”