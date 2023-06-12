MY EG Lodging, PDC ink deal to develop foreign worker housing project in Batu Kawan

GEORGE TOWN: MY E.G. Services Bhd’s subsidiary MY EG Lodging (NC) Sdn Bhd and Penang Development Corporation (PDC) have signed an agreement to develop a RM108 million housing project and related facilities for foreign workers in Batu Kawan, Penang.

MY EG Lodging director Datuk Mohd Jimmy Wong Abdullah said the project is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be able to accommodate at least 8,000 foreign workers.

He said the company successfully secured the foreign workers’ village project tender from PDC earlier this year in April.

”The purpose of this project is to provide accommodation solutions for foreign workers to the private sector, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia, in addition to acting as a comprehensive solution that offers various services including temporary work visit pass applications.

“The project will streamline (the housing) process and also offer a holistic solution to foreign workers and SMEs that will use this facility,” he said after signing the lease agreement for the project with PDC here today.

He said the lease agreement is worth RM20.4 million for a period of 30 years, giving MY EG Lodging the right to build and operate a foreign worker housing project and related facilities on a 3,395-hectare land in Batu Kawan Industrial Park 3.

He said the development would consist of a 445-unit five-storey hostel, fully equipped with a convenience store, laundromat, clinic, surau, quarantine room, sports facilities such as badminton and basketball courts, recreational area and more.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who was present at the signing ceremony, said the centralised, controlled and planned development of workers’ hostels will continue to support the rapid growth rate of industrial development in Penang

“The state government will play an important role in ensuring ease of investments into the Penang and ensure that it remains a hub for both domestic and international investments,” he added. - Bernama