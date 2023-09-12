MyEG’s Zetrix introduces digital identification card, driving licence to Chinese citizens

KUALA LUMPUR: MyEG Services Bhd’s blockchain platform Zetrix has introduced its latest digital qualification platform that offers Chinese citizens the option to digitise their identification card and driving licence on the blockchain, which can be presented when travelling abroad.

MyEG group managing director Wong Thean Soon said the service would begin by offering Chinese citizens the option to digitise their identification card or driving licence as a verified credential (VC) on Xinghuo International, China’s public blockchain international gateway.

“Through Zetrix, connected with Xinghuo, VC for identification card or driving licence can be presented abroad for verification by any party wishing to verify the identity or driving licence data,” he said at the launch of “Zcert: Cross-Border Digital Verified Qualification Document System on the Zetrixxinghuo Blockchain” here today.

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and provides privacy, security and scalability, serving as a blockchain gateway to facilitate global trade by implementing Web3 services.

Wong said the launch also marked the commercialisation of the collaboration between MyEG and Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Technology Investment Group Co Ltd (Beitou), a state-owned company in China and a subsidiary of IT Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group listed as one of the top 500 companies in China.

“Due to the immutable nature of the blockchain, parties wishing to verify documents will receive a guarantee of VC and all data contained in the document is valid and unaltered,” he said.

He said with this platform, personal data no longer needs to be shared extensively and wholly with service providers such as banks or telcos, marking a significant technological leap in response to the increasing reliance on digital services.

Meanwhile, Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group deputy chairman and chief executive officer Huang Xuejun said the company and MyEG also planned to promote and operate this cross-border verification platform in China and Malaysia for electronic driving licences.

“This can effectively solve problems such as complicated verification processes, non-compliant verification procedures and difficulties in using cross-border verification to facilitate cross-border exchanges between Chinese and Malaysian citizens,” he said.

He added that Malaysia, with its bright development prospects and conducive business environment, has become a major investment and business destination for Chinese companies.

The launch was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. - Bernama