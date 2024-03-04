MyHSR Corp chairman’s Whatsapp account hacked

KUANTAN: MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) chairman Datuk Seri Fauzi Abdul Rahman has claimed that his WhatsApp account has been hacked by irresponsible parties last week.

He said he had received a link to join a religioius ceremony involving the Prime Minister’s Department before his WhatsApp account was hacked and could not be used.

Following this, Fauzi said his family members and acquaintainces received WhatsApp messages from him purportedly asking to borrow money from them, with the account number of an unknown individual also included.

“I received calls from them asking whether I really wanted to borrow the money or not...I told them not to send (the money) as my WhatsApp account had been hacked,“ he told reporters here today, adding that he had lodged a police report on Sunday.

Meanwhile, MyHSR Corp in a statement asked the public who received such requests from Fauzi to ignore them because they were fake, and also advised individuals who were victims of fraud to immediately lodge police reports in order to assist in the investigation. -Bernama