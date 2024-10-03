MyMudah to help boost economic growth in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state government, in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), is taking proactive steps to enhance the quality of regulations through the implementation of MyMudah to boost the state’s productivity, competitiveness and economic growth.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil said through the platform, facilitated by MPC and the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah), a more conducive business ecosystem can be established to achieve economic growth and increase high-impact investment in Terengganu.

He said MyMudah serves as a platform for industries to channel information, suggestions and views on bureaucracy-related issues and undue regulatory burdens.

“We are aware of the numerous regulations and guidelines at the state and local authorities levels that businesses must comply with. Therefore, through MyMudah, industries can directly connect and collaborate with the relevant authorities to resolve issues and challenges related to business regulations without navigating the red tape.

“Investment, whether domestic or foreign, has a significant impact on state revenue, the improvement of local socio-economic status and the creation of new job opportunities,” he said in his speech at the state-level MyMudah Conference 2024 here today, which was officiated by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

MPC director-general Zahid Ismail attended the event, which also saw the launch of guidelines on MyMudah, Terengganu state licensing and artificial intelligence for MyMudah, as well as the presentation of the certificate for the establishment of the MyMudah Unit.

Tengku Farok Hussin said in line with MPC’s intention to create a more transparent mechanism in the process of permit and licence management, the state government and the local authorities have committed to the project of improving Business Licensing guidelines, which contributes to a more conducive business ecosystem in the state.

He said MyMudah could also assist public servants in carrying out their responsibilities as facilitators for businesses through a more integrated, structured and evidence-based approach.

Meanwhile, during his speech at the closing ceremony, Zahid urged for the full utilisation of the MyMudah platform to address issues and challenges in the delivery of business regulations as it will have a positive impact not only on industry players but also on authorities, assisting them to implement regulations more efficiently.

“The state can attract more high-impact investors when business transactions and operations are facilitated. MPC believes that implementing MyMudah nationwide will enhance productivity and competitiveness, leading to a better quality of life and improved wellbeing,” he added.

Earlier, witnessed by 300 participants from the state government, local authorities, the federal government and business associations, Tengku Farok Hussin received the Productivity Personality Award for his leadership and commitment to ensuring business operations in Terengganu are conducted smoothly, supported by pro-business policies. - Bernama