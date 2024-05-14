Fasial Halim out of ICU, craves nasi kandar

PETALING JAYA: National footballer Faisal Halim is currently in stable condition and is presently at placed at the normal ward, after undergoing three surgeries on May 9.

The Star reported that the Selangor FC footballer has regained his appetite and is craving for nasi kandar, in his road to recovery.

Selangor FC technical committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar confirmed that Faisal was transferred to the general ward after being in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment for his injures, Majoriti reported.

Shahril also said that he regularly communicates with Faisal via voice notes.

Faisal previously had undergone an allograft procedure to repair the injuries sustained from the acid attack on May 5.

Shahril had earlier said the skin grafts, imported from overseas, were compatible with Faisal, adding that the allograft procedure was a success.

Faisal was the second national football player to fall victim to the attacks following Terengganu FC loan player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid being attacked by two robbers.

