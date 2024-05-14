Faisal Halim out of ICU, speech getting clearer

HARIMAU Malaya and Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has been transferred to a normal ward after spending almost nine days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following an acid attack recently.

The latest development was shared by Selangor FC Board of Directors member Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar, who stressed that the player, better known as Faisal Halim, remains under close monitoring for follow-up treatment and is still not allowed to accept any visitors.

“Faisal was today transferred from the ICU to a normal ward but he still can’t receive any visitors because his condition is quite sensitive. But, Alhamdulillah, Faisal is stable.

“The specialist is still closely monitoring Faisal’s condition. Insya-Allah, it is understood that the next procedure or surgery will be carried out next Monday or Tuesday,” he said after meeting the specialist doctor treating Faisal at a private hospital here today.

Elaborating, Shahril said Faisal Halim, fondly called ‘Mickey’ by fans, was also conversing quite clearly and the 26-year-old’s appetite has also improved.

“I get a voicemail from Faisal almost every day, his speech is getting clearer, that’s important. Secondly, his appetite is also improving. I was told that he could also have normal food. I heard he is craving for nasi kandar...,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shahril said that there has been no development from the police regarding the acid attack on Faisal Halim.

“I was made to understand that investigations are ongoing... I also hope the IGP (Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain) can provide us with updates from time to time because Faisal is a national hero, he’s a national player who has many fans.

“So, I hope that if there is any information that’s not too sensitive, the authorities will keep us updated,” he said, while confirming that police have recorded two statements from Faisal Halim so far.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, with the injuries affecting his movements and speech.

The player, who won the Best Goal Award at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar last January, is expected to be sidelined for at least five or six months, missing out on two matches in the second round of the World Cup 2026/Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan next month.

The incident was the second tragic event affecting a national player after Terengganu FC loan player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was injured on the head and leg after being attacked by two robbers at his residential area in Kuala Terengganu on May 2.

The attacks on national football players then took a new turn as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Safiq Rahim came under attack by two men on a motorcycle who smashed the rear window of his car with a hammer in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (May 7).

