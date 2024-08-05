N. Sembilan PBT ordered to identify trees at risk of falling - Exco

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has ordered all local authorities (PBT) to identify which trees are at higher risk of falling in bad weather, especially on private land.

State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said this was due to previous accidents due to fallen trees in several areas including in Seremban.

“There are indeed cases involving private land, I have asked the local authority (PBT) if there are trees at risk on the side of the main road and in residential areas, or adjoining private land, it is necessary to identify them and we will send a notice to the land owner so that action can be taken.

“We will study to take legal action against them. I ask the PBT to identify before anything happens in the future,“ he said during the oral question session of the Negeri Sembilan Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Kamarol Ridzuan Mohd Zain (PN-Paroi) who wanted to know the state government’s action against trees that pose a risk on private land.