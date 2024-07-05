Monorail service between KL Sentral-Medan Tuanku suspended due to fallen tree - Rapid Rail

KUALA LUMPUR: The monorail service between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku stations has been temporarily suspended due to a fallen tree on the tracks near the Raja Chulan Monorail station here during a storm this afternoon, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said in a statement today.

Rapid Rail said it has activated train services between Titiwangsa and Medan Tuanku (Platform 1) as well as deploy feeder buses to and from KL Sentral to Medan Tuanku.

“Rapid KL is working with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall to resolve the temporary disruption as soon as possible. For now, police and firemen are controlling the situation at the scene,” according to the statement.

Any updates will be communicated periodically through social media channels and the PULSE application.

“We apologise for this unexpected disruption and thank passengers for their patience,” said the statement.

In the incident at about 2 pm, a local man died and another was injured after a fallen tree hit 17 vehicles and the Monorail track during heavy rain and strong winds in Jalan Sultan Ismail here.