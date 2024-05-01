NADMA: JPBN, JPBD in Johor, Pahang to be activated

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) wants the State/District Disaster Management Committees (JPBN/JPBD) to be activated, following the continuous alert and severe rain warnings in several areas in Johor and Pahang, issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), at noon today.

NADMA wants JPBN and JPBD to increase the level of preparedness to deal with impending disasters, especially in high-risk areas.

“JPBN/JPBD also needs to ensure that each temporary evacuation centre (PPS) is equipped with basic requirements, and that the Control Posts on Scene (PKTK) have all sufficient operational assets and are good and ready to be used,“ NADMA said in a statement.

It will also constantly monitor the situation of technical information parameters, through the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC), in collaboration with various technical agencies.

It added that NDCC is also always prepared to receive disaster information, disaster management and operation assistance from time to time, via 03-8064 2400, facsimile 03-8064 2429 or email address mailto:opsroom@nadma.gov.my

At noon today, METMalaysia issued a severe level warning of continuous rain in Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor, until Jan 7.

A warning of continuous rain, at the alert level, was also issued for the same period, involving Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, as well as Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru in Johor. -Bernama