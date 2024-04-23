Nancy: Stop sharing child abuse videos on social media, contact Talian Kasih

SEREMBAN: The public, especially victims of abuse and neglect, including children, are advised against sharing videos about it on social media to be used as content, but instead to report cases directly to the authorities or the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri highlighted the challenges faced by ministry officials in investigating such cases due to the lack of detailed information when incidents are only shared on social media platforms.

She also stressed the crucial role of the local community in safeguarding children and knowing the appropriate steps to take when they are exposed to or involved in situations of abuse and neglect.

“We urge the public not to simply share content on social media platforms. That’s why we’ve provided the hotline number 15999. We encourage them to utilise this service fully so that we can conduct thorough investigations, identify the location, individuals involved and other pertinent details.

“All parties must be vigilant about children’s rights. If any suspicious behavior is observed, whether it’s abuse within the family or elsewhere, it’s crucial to seek immediate assistance. Contact the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 or reach out via WhatsApp at 019-2615999. Alternatively, seek help from neighbours,” she said.

Nancy was speaking to reporters after officiating a child protection advocacy programme, ‘Kasih Kanak-Kanak’, attended by 800 participants, including primary school students, here today. Also present was Deputy Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

Nancy stressed the importance of providing comprehensive information when filing complaints to facilitate prompt investigations, and gave the assurance that personal details would be kept confidential.

“To date, we’ve received numerous complaints, and the round-the-clock hotline has proven to be invaluable.

“Therefore, individuals can reach out, and we will connect them with experienced counsellors. The key is to report incidents promptly, and we will ensure thorough investigations,” she said.

She noted a rise in cases of child abuse and neglect, citing statistics from the Social Welfare Department, which reported 7,520 children in need of care and protection last year, with 405 cases in Negeri Sembilan alone.

“Teachers, too, play a vital role as trusted figures. Children often turn to them when faced with challenges at home. Teachers need to maintain that trust. Otherwise, it undermines the support system for children,” she added.

Today’s advocacy programme aims to mobilise various sectors of society, including parents, teachers, Parent-Teacher Associations and local communities to ensure the continuous protection of children’s rights.

Nancy said the programme targets a total of 300 schools, spanning multiple states such as Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Kelantan, Sabah, and Sarawak highlighting the necessity for collaboration among all stakeholders, given the ministry’s inability to address these issues single-handedly.