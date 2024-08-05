Tertiary hospital in Bukit Jalil

KEEPING the enhancement of living standards through the integration of wellness and healthcare in mind, KL Wellness City (KLWC) launched its flagship tertiary hospital through KL International Hospital Sdn Bhd (KLIH) last week.

Targeted to complete its development in the second quarter of 2026, KLIH’s substructure works have already been completed, with the construction of the main building currently underway.

The tertiary hospital will have 624 beds, with the potential expansion to 1,000 beds. It will also have state-of-the-art facilities to fit the grand vision of KL Wellness City as the premier location for healthcare tourism.

“Last year, Malaysia recorded more than one million health tourist arrivals, representing a 15% increase compared to 850,000 people recorded in 2022,” said KL Wellness City managing director Datuk Dr Colin Lee.

Lee expects the infrastructures in KL Wellness City, including KLIH, and its healthcare professionals who support the medical ecosystem to be a big draw in medical tourism.

Present at the event was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who has faith in the vision and goals behind not just KLIH but KL Wellness City in its entirety.

“I’m seeing a strong commitment in investing and leveraging on ICT within the hospital, in its quest to be equipped with the first and best medical innovation including robotics in Malaysia.

“KL Wellness City’s vision in creating Southeast Asia’s first township integrated with healthcare and wellness is commendable, especially as it aligns with the needs of our ageing population,” he said.

The event also saw the memorandum of agreement (MoA) signing between KL Wellness City and six institutions of higher learning, with KL Wellness City committing RM25 million to the institutions to support the education of nursing students.

The agreement also aims to provide 3,000 job opportunities due to the shortage of skilled nursing professionals in Malaysia, which is currently facing a projected 57.9% nurse shortage by 2030.

“The sponsorship will cover the students’ education fees, living allowance and accommodation, assuring graduates five years of employment at KLIH upon graduation. The overall RM25 million sponsorship will be dispersed over a minimum period of five years and beyond,” Lee divulged.

Located in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, with easy access to international airports, KLIH will feature 22 operating theatres, including provisions for robotic surgery and two hybrid operating theatres.

By offering a wide range of medical services, from intricate surgeries to tertiary and secondary care, the hospital aims to attract leading specialists to enhance care and use artificial intelligence to minimise wait times for patients.

Along with the MoA, KLIH will be pledging RM2 million in funds to support the medical needs of the B40 community in Malaysia, in line with the Health Ministry’s goal to serve the underprivileged community.