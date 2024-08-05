Set up Syariah Supreme Court to streamline laws in Pahang - Al-Sultan Abdullah

KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has proposed that the state government establish a Syariah Supreme Court to further streamline syariah laws in the state.

His Royal Highness said that currently, Pahang has three levels of syariah laws, namely the Syariah Lower Court, the Syariah High Court and the Syariah Appeals Court.

“Islamic laws and code in Pahang have existed since the reign of the 12th Sultan of Pahang and have been improved from time to time.

“In 2012, we refined the syariah laws and code. For the delegation’s knowledge, our legal system in Pahang has three levels of syariah law,“ His Royal Highness said at the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Contemporary Education in the Islamic World (ICCEIW) here on Tuesday (May 7).

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s speech was translated into Arabic by Pahang State Executive Councillor for Islamic Affairs, Rural Development and Orang Asli Affairs Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad.

His Royal Highness said the proposal had been submitted to the state government and the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) for further action.

ICCEIW was organised for the first time by the Pahang government in collaboration with the Sultan Ahmad Shah Islamic University of Pahang (UnIPSAS), the Pahang Foundation, MUIP and the World Association of Islamic Universities (Rabitah al-Jamiat al-Islamiyyah).

The three-day conference, which began last Sunday, was attended by 300 participants from 22 countries, including Indonesia, Brazil, Syria, India, Libya, Tunisia, Canada and Saudi Arabia.

The conference, also attended by the Rector of Al-Azhar University, Prof Dr Salamah Daud, aimed to provide a new dimension of scholarly discourse in various fields, especially in education.

