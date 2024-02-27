Nanta: 757 JKR projects completed last year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 757 out of 2,118 physical construction projects under the Public Works Department (JKR) for the year 2023 have been fully completed.

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that 772 projects are still under construction, while 589 others are in the pre-construction stage.

He said that for maintenance works and projects carried out by JKR, a total of 9,349 tasks were undertaken, with 8,851 already completed, 473 under construction, and the remainder in the pre-construction stage.

“We hear various complaints and comments on social media saying that JKR is not doing its job, but statistics show that many projects have been successfully carried out by JKR.

“In fact, the number of completed projects is higher than the number of sick projects. So, to say that JKR is not doing its job is wrong,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue with JKR district engineers here today.

Also present were Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The dialogue, held for the first time in line with the aspirations of the MYJalan Programme, aimed to enhance the efficiency of complaint resolution and road maintenance works by empowering the functions of district engineers.

During the event, Nanta also reminded the district engineers of the importance of their roles in ensuring the success of the ministry’s agenda, as well as contributing to the development and well-being of the people and the nation.

Eighty-six JKR district engineers from 11 states who attended the dialogue also took their Corruption-Free Pledge. -Bernama