Nanta: Official notification of PJD Link Expressway cancellation soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The developer of the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link Expressway) will receive an official letter soon, notifying them of the cancellation of the construction project.

Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix), announced that this follows the Cabinet’s conclusion yesterday to halt the construction of the PJD Link Expressway project.

“As mentioned by Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil yesterday, the Cabinet’s decision confirms the cancellation of the PJD Link project. It is noted that the project was terminated due to a deadline.

“So it failed to meet the required conditions when that period ended. Therefore, it has been automatically canceled,“ he told the media during an interaction and Aidilfitri event by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) at the CIDB Convention Centre today.

Nanta added that, as of now, it is uncertain whether the government needs to compensate the developer for the cancellation.

Meanwhile, PJD Link (M) Sdn Bhd in a statement today said the company noted the Cabinet’s announcement on the project and is awaiting official notification from the government.

“The unfulfilled conditions as mentioned by the honourable Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil were in fact due to the Conditions Precedent (CP) which had taken longer than expected due to the complexities of this project.

“We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to address any misconceptions surrounding PJD Link and engage in ongoing discussions about this vital infrastructure project, which promises significant and enduring socioeconomic advantages,” read the statement.

Yesterday, Fahmi informed that the Cabinet had decided that the construction of the PJD Link Expressway would not proceed after its developer, PJD Link (M) Sdn Bhd, failed to fulfill several conditions.

He emphasised that the decision also indicated the absence of an extension period since the project concession holder still failed to meet the specified conditions.