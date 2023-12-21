National Book Awards 2023: KSN, Selangor MB receive top awards

TANJUNG MALIM: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari are among the recipients of the top awards at the National Book Awards 2023 ceremony held at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) here today.

Both of them were among the 11 recipients of the top awards presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the event.

At today's ceremony, Anwar also launched Ensiklopedia: Menyingkap Rahsia Sains & Teknologi dalam Al-Quran (Encyclopedia: Uncovering the Secrets of Science & Technology in the Quran).

Mohd Zuki received the Perdana (Premier) Award: Prolific Leadership Figure in Honouring the Nation's Books with the publication of the book titled G.R.E.A.T., while Amirudin received the Perdana Award: Outstanding Young Leadership in Honouring National Development.

Amirudin said the award he received is a recognition of Selangor's efforts, as the state has implemented several programmes such as translating more than 60 titles of great works, in addition to the active involvement of Perbadanan Perpustakaan Awam Negeri Selangor in book festivals.

“This is not a personal victory but a recognition of the state of Selangor, which has a public enlightenment project through the translation of great works via the distribution of books that we implement,“ said Amirudin when approached by reporters at the event.

The National Book Awards is a prestigious event organised to recognise and appreciate the behind-the-scenes book workers in the Malaysian publishing industry, as well as to improve the quality of new titles and works and cultivate a culture of writing and reading in society.

This year, the award ceremony received entries for 500 book manuscripts from more than 50 publishers involving 43 winners.

The Perdana Award: Eminent Scholar of the Malay World in Honouring the Nation's Books was awarded to Datuk Prof Emeritus Dr. Osman Bakar for the publication of the book titled Knowledge, Tradition And Civilisation – Essays In Honour Of Professor Osman Bakar.

Other perdana awards included Prolific Publisher (Companies under government agencies) received by the Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia, Perdana Special Award: Best Strategic Partner in Honouring the National Book Industry (National Professors Council), and Special Award: Driver of the National Book Industry (Majlis Buku Kebangsaan Malaysia).

Perdana Award: Best Publisher (Government Department) was presented to Dewan Bahasa dan Pusataka, while Prolific Publisher (Non-Governmental Organisation) was received by the Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia Press;; Prolific Publisher (University Publisher) Pejabat Karang Mengarang from UPSI; Best Luxury Book (Book 30 Techno Dreams - MTDC (Malaysian Technology Development Corporation)); and Prolific Publisher (Private) received by Telaga Biru Sdn Bhd. -Bernama