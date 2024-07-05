National Disaster Management Policy to be reviewed - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Policy will be reviewed to enhance the country’s resilience, preparedness and capabilities in managing disasters, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said he had obtained the Cabinet’s approval for the policy review, which would ensure that the nation’s disaster threats are kept to a minimum.

“As an initial step towards this aspiration, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) is in the final stages of reviewing MKN Directive No. 20: National Disaster Management Policy and Mechanism to align with the requirements and evolution of increasingly complex disaster management.

“The amendments to MKN Directive No. 20 are expected to further enhance management, especially as it is the primary reference document for national disaster coordination and mechanism,” he said.

He said this at an appreciation ceremony for Frontline Personnel of the Northeast Monsoon 2023/2024 at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.