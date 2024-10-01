National Unity Minister: Stop disseminating false info on attack on Ngeh’s house

KUALA LUMPUR: National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) has urged the public against disseminating false information on the alleged arson attack on Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s house, especially if it can affect the sensitivity of the people.

While waiting for further investigation and legal action to be taken, he also urged the community to continue to strengthen peace, community resilience and security together.

“I strongly condemn the attack. This act not only violates the laws of the country, but also threatens order and peace among the multi-racial community,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that the incident was an insult to the spirit of unity and harmony that had been forged since independence.

“Efforts to strengthen and unite Malaysians have always been the priority of the Unity Government. I believe that the solidarity and spirit of togetherness of Malaysians will be the main bulwark in dealing with threats to the unity and harmony of the country,” he added.

The incident believed to be a Molotov cocktail attack caused damage to Ngeh’s house and vehicles. -Bernama