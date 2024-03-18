National Unity Ministry to focus on empowering KRT as progressive community drivers this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity will focus on empowering the Neighborhood Watch Areas (KRTs) as progressive community drivers this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the initiative would be implemented through eight focus areas, namely economy and livelihood, security and self-reliance, leadership, community well-being, lifelong learning, environment, heritage and culture, and creativity.

“The eight focus areas are set based on the current challenges and needs at the community and national level,” he said in reply to R. Yuneswaran (PH-Segamat) during Question Time.

Aaron also said to date 8,438 KRTs have been established across the country, with 210,000 committee members and a population coverage of 12.5 million.

Replying to a supplementary question from Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) on the ministry’s efforts to lure young people to join the Neighbourhood Watch initiative, Aaron said the eight focus areas would also be used as a framework for the establishment of new KRTs to attract more young people the initiative in the future.

“We will start with one district and develop at least one progressive KRT (based on those focus areas) which will be used as a model for (establishing) other KRTs to attract the interest of young people.

“It will depend on the innovation of young people to plan community activities to increase the effectiveness of the progressive KRTs,” he added.