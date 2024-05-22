National unity week celebration in JB expected to attract 200,000 visitors

PUTRAJAYA: Some 200,000 people are expected to join the four-day national-level National Unity Week celebration beginning tomorrow, according to the National Unity Ministry (KPN).

In a statement today, KPN said the celebration will be held at the Angsana Mall in Johor Bahru from 10 am to 10 pm daily. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to launch the celebration at 8 pm on Saturday.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the celebration can serve as a platform for unity and integration based on selective and effective approaches down to the grassroots level to strengthen and foster community relations to preserve the unity ecosystem.

This will be the second National Unity Week celebration, following the success of the first celebration held in Kuching last year.

Various activities will be held, including the KAMI house exhibition (22 ethnic houses); Orang Asli villages of the Seletar, Mahmeri and Semai ethnic groups; Iban Longhouse village; exhibitions by the government and private sectors; and Rahmah sales.

Also featured are exhibitions and sales of products from Rukun Tetangga Progresif areas; the Unity Fun Run; foodunites and food trucks; e-sports games; helmet exchanges by the Road Transport Department; reduction of compound fines by the Royal Malaysia Police; and performances by famous artistes at the Malam Irama Sama-Sama Kita.

KPN said a Media Centre will be set up in the Padang Akasia tent, opposite Angsana Mall, to facilitate media personnel in obtaining the latest information on the programmes for the celebration.

“KPN would like to invite the public, especially the residents of Johor Bahru and its surrounding areas, to join in the festivities of the National Unity Week celebration.

“This celebration is a valuable opportunity for us to empower unity and harmony among the Malaysian community and to strengthen national integration based on the Constitution and the Rukun Negara,“ the statement said.