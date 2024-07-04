Nearly 10,000 TNB staff will be on duty during Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has assigned nearly 10,000 employees of various levels along its service chain in 11 states across the peninsula to ensure the stability of electricity supply during the Aidilfitri celebration.

Its president and chief executive officer Datuk Ir Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said that monitoring will also be increased ahead of Aidilfitri, for 72 hours, starting the day before the first day of Syawal which is critical due to the people making preparations, especially on the eve of Aidilfitri.

“Although this task is the daily routine of the employees in their respective departments, I am confident that each of these employees will give their best for the sake of consumers nationwide,” he said in a statement.

TNB, to show appreciation towards the contribution of the employees involved, will be presenting them with raya gifts, prepared in collaboration with the TNB Women’s Association.