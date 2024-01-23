Nearly 90 pct road accidents in Pahang caused by negligent driving - Police

KUANTAN: Almost 90 per cent of road accidents in Pahang occur due to the negligence of drivers and motorcyclists, said state Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh @ Mohd Daud.

He said this data was obtained through investigations conducted post-accidents, which indicated that careless behaviour such as impulsive actions and non-compliance with traffic regulations, including overtaking on double lines, contributes to road accidents.

“As for motorcyclists, most of them were found to be speeding, maneuvering through intersections or changing lanes without paying attention to other vehicles,” he told Bernama when met at his office recently.

Kamarulzaman, who has 26 years of experience in the traffic division, pointed out that weather conditions and uneven road surfaces also contribute to road accidents.

“Pahang is a vast state and the terrain is mostly hilly in Bentong, Cameron Highlands, Raub and Kuala Lipis. Being in the East Coast, we often experience rain, and despite heavy rainfall, some road users continue to drive at excessive speeds,” he explained.

He also shared that road accidents in Pahang increased by 4.8 per cent to 23,591 cases in 2023 compared to 22,511 cases in the previous year, with Kuantan recording the highest number of cases, followed by Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Rompin.

According to Kamarulzaman, 492 people were killed in road accidents in the state last year, an increase of 10.1 per cent from 447 people in 2022.

He said that car accidents accounted for 16,989 cases, motorcycle accidents 3,355 cases, and the remaining involved other types of vehicles.

The accident-prone locations include the Kuantan bypass, Rompin to Muadzam Shah, Rompin to Pekan, Kuala Lumpur-Karak and Kuala Lipis.

To curb road accidents, the police conducted various enforcement operations and issued 153,369 summonses for various offences last year, he said.

In addition, the Pahang police have conducted 154 road safety awareness campaigns involving different levels of society, including schools, public and private higher education institutions, government agencies and private companies.

Meanwhile, he said more than RM5 million in fines related to traffic offences were collected last year.

Kamarulzaman, who will retire on Jan 27 after 38 years of service, advised road users to always abide by the rules and not to speed at traffic lights and on winding roads.

“Parents should advise their children to always wear a helmet. They should not take it lightly because not wearing a helmet can lead to fatal injuries, especially head injuries, as our data shows,” he said. - Bernama