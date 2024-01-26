NEM to continue this year with additional quota of 100MW for rakyat

PUTRAJAYA: The Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme will continue with an additional quota of 100 megawatts (MW) for NEM Rakyat and 300MW for NEM NOVA, as part of the implementation of the Integrated Clean Energy programme this year, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Public Utilities Minister, said that the quota offer period is set until December 2024 or until the allocated quota is exhausted, and applications can be submitted from Feb 5 through the eNEM system on the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) website at www.seda.gov.my.

“This programme will enable at least 25,000 domestic users and 100 users in the commercial and industrial categories to utilise the roof space of their buildings for electricity generation for self-consumption through the installation of photovoltaic solar systems (PV),” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the International Day of Clean Energy today.

Besides NEM, Fadillah said the Large Scale Solar (LSS) programme for the development of solar power plants with a quota offer of 2,000MW will be opened starting April 1, with the sale of Request for Proposal (RFP) documents by the Energy Commission (ST).

Several updates would be made to enhance the success of the LSS programme, including the creation of a special category for the development of floating solar power plants with a quota of 500MW and an increase in the participation limit for a company up to 500MW.

“The implementation of the LSS programme will be conducted through a bidding process and on a larger scale to ensure a transparent and fair developer selection process and to secure energy generation tariff offers at the most competitive rates,” he said.

Fadillah said that the Low Carbon Energy Generation Programme through the New Enhanced Dispatched Arrangement (NEDA) mechanism would be implemented with a total quota of 400MW to open up opportunities for participation in the development of generation projects from non-solar sources such as wind, small hydro, biogas, biomass, hydrogen and so on.

Participation in this programme is based on a first come, first serve basis, and applications can be submitted from Feb 5 through the Single Buyer website at www.singlebuyer.com.my.

In addition, the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) pilot project with a total capacity of 400MWj will commence in the first quarter of 2024 and will be implemented by Tenaga Nasional Berhad, operated by the Grid System Operator and supervised by ST.

“The implementation of this pilot project will support the nation’s energy transition aspirations through the strengthening of the electricity supply grid network,” he said.

According to Fadillah, the ministry is also studying and developing new programmes and initiatives in the integrated clean energy field based on advancements in the renewable energy sector and the demand for green electricity supply.

“All these efforts aim to enhance the clean energy mix in the country’s electricity supply while opening up more opportunities and access to green electricity,” he said.

He further said that the implementation of the Integrated Clean Energy programme for this year would support the nation’s energy transition and carbon footprint reduction initiatives, in addition to generating economic overflow in the form of direct investment valued at RM12 billion in the renewable energy industry and creating at least 36,000 job opportunities for the people.

The International Day of Clean Energy serves to raise awareness and mobilise action for a just and inclusive transition to clean energy, based on Sustainable Development Goal 7, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy supply. - Bernama