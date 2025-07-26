Missing driver found safe after car crash near Kulim

KULIM: A driver who went missing after his car skidded and caught fire near Batu Puteh-Labu Besar road has been found safe.

The 28-year-old victim, Mohd Solehin Abd Latif, was discovered walking along the roadside early this morning.

Kulim police chief Supt Zulkifli Azizan said the man was spotted by a passerby at 8 am.

“A 39-year-old man reported seeing someone in underwear walking towards Labu Besar. The SAR team confirmed it was the missing victim,“ he told Bernama.

The driver was found 1 km from the crash site with only minor scratches. He was taken to Sungai Kob police station before being reunited with his family. The search ended at 10 am.

Earlier reports stated the victim’s Perodua Kancil was found burnt in a ditch at 5.30 am yesterday.

His wallet, ID, and phone were recovered at the scene. Family members had searched nearby hospitals but found no trace of him. - Bernama