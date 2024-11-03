Travelling may get a whole lot quicker as a part of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway, Section 5A: Raub Bypass, was opened to public on March 8.

Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia stated that the highway segment will save travel time from the East Coast Expressway (LPT) to Kuala Lipis without passing through the towns of Raub and Bentong.

Travelers will be able to save two hours of travelling time and instead would take just 30 minutes with the new road.

“We expect to reduce the risk of road accidents too because the road junction that will be opened will be equipped with traffic lights,“ said the Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, as reported by TheStar.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the new road would save travelers money and ease traffic on the current Jalan Persekutuan, particularly during rush hours, vacation seasons, and school breaks.

Additionally, Section 5A: Raub Bypass is 9.6 km long as a whole. Along with the 600 metres on June 25 last year, the total length of the route that has been opened so far is 7km,

The remaining 2.6km is scheduled for completion in June this year.

ALSO READ”

Detailed report sought on landslide incident along LTU Expressway that claimed worker’s life: Nanta

Lingkaran Tengah Utama expressway project now 54% complete