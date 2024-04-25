Nga’s press secretary Pang picked as Unity Govt’s candidate for Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election

HULU SELANGOR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming’s Press Secretary Pang Sock Tao was announced as the Unity Government’s candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election on May 11.

The announcement was made by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke at a ceremony organised to announce the Unity Government’s candidate for the by-election, yesterday.

Loke said the selection of Pang, 31, was agreed by the leaders of component parties in the Unity Government to make way for DAP to retain the seat.

“The candidate plays an important role. In choosing the candidate, there are several important factors to be considered, among them, experience, academic qualification and knowledge,” he said here last night.

ALSO READ: KKB by-election: UMNO to activate war room, campaign for Unity Gov’t candidate

Present at the announcement centre were DAP leaders, including DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo and DAP organisation secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong, PKR Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil and PKR Wanita Chief Fadhlina Sidek.

Also present were UMNO leaders, among them UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Selangor UMNO chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin and UMNO Wanita chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed polling date for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state constituency by-election in Selangor on May 11, while the date for nomination has been fixed for April 27 and early voting will be carried out on May 7.

The by-election for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state seat, the seventh since the 15th General Election, Is BEING called after the seat fell vacant when the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, passed away due to cancer on March 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Pang who thanked the leadership for picking her as the candidate said though she was only 31-years-old, she has been involved in politics for six years now and hopes to continue the legacy of Lee.

“I believe with the experience I have been able to gain will serve as an inspiration to bring about positive development in Kuala Kubu Baharu,“ she said in her speech after being announced as the candidate.

Pang is a graduate from Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) majoring in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

According to her resume, Pang had worked as an assistant producer for Ubah TV (DAP’s Voice) at the DAP headquarters from 2017-2018, was the Special Officer for the Minister of Energy, Science, Technology and Climate Change (2018-2020) and returned to Ubah TV as producer (2020-2022).

She had also been a special officer to the Minister of Housing and Local Government (Dec 2022 - Jan 2024) before being appointed as the Press Secretary for Nga.