No criminal elements in case of boy found drowned in Petaling Jaya - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police found no criminal elements in the case of a boy found drowned in a recreational lake in Sea Park, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the forensic examination conducted at Sungai Buloh Hospital today revealed no signs of injury or abuse on the body of the five-year-old victim.

“The doctor determined the cause of death as drowning and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement, adding that the investigation will continue under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 due to neglect and negligence by the guardian.

Shahrulnizam said police received a report about the victim’s disappearance, who is also a person with disability (PWD) cardholder with autism, at about 6.30 pm yesterday.

He said the victim went missing while playing with his twin, as their father fell asleep watching them.

He said the victim’s body was found floating about four metres from the lakeside at 6.50 pm by members of the public. - Bernama