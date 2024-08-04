No Permit: Kelantan cops seize firecrackers, fireworks worth RM38,600 since January

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan police have seized various types of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM38,600, found to be sold without a permit from early January until yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the seizure involved 11 cases that occurred in Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Jeli, Machang, Gua Musang and Pasir Puteh.

“All those arrested are small-scale traders who obtain the items from local suppliers and sell them to earn extra money for Aidilfitri,” he told reporters after a Singgah Sahur programme in Bandar Tasek Raja early today.

Muhamad Zaki said the most recent case occurred in Machang last Saturday, involving two men, aged 18 and 51, who were detained for selling firecrackers and fireworks without a valid permit at the Ramadan Bazaar at Dataran Kemahkotaan.

He said the duo was arrested following a police inspection of their stall, during which firecrackers and fireworks worth RM1,730 were discovered.