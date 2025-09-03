PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today praised the Foreign Ministry for its achievements in strengthening Malaysia’s image and influence on the global stage.

He said despite a busy schedule, Wisma Putra has successfully carried out the responsibilities and efforts of the MADANI Government in raising the country’s image on the international stage.

The prime minister said that the success was based on his visits abroad, including among ASEAN members.

“Thanks to the staff of Wisma Putra who were able to demonstrate their proud efforts, despite being burdened with much greater tasks than in previous years.

“(Based on) my experiences together (with Wisma Putra staff) in visits abroad (including ASEAN countries), I see a performance that is proud not only for me but also for the country,“ he said in his speech at the Prime Minister’s Iftar Ceremony with Foreign Ministry staff here today.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj were also present.

Anwar said Wisma Putra, led by Mohamad, is also an important link in bringing visions and policies between Malaysia and foreign countries.

“No joking, it’s a serious note to the Foreign Minister, I said when the prime minister invites, not all ambassadors attend but when the foreign minister invites, I see so many present without fail.

“Because you see the strength and influence of our foreign minister and the ministry of course,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Ramadan in Malaysia is unique compared to other countries whereby, here, non-Muslims were also invited to break fast together with Muslim friends.

He said the non-Muslims also respect their Muslim friends whereby some of them do not even eat in front of their friends who are fasting.

“From the time I was a kid in Penang, I hardly see my close colleagues, the Chinese and Indians, eating in front of me. Somehow they would avoid, they would go somewhere distant to (eat),” he said.

Anwar said Ramadan is also considered as Madrasah Tarbiyah, which means without exception, every Muslim must come back to the madrasah to make sure that they enhance their spirituality discipline and integrity.

“This sense of discipline among Muslims, to me is remarkable because you are trained from a very early age that when you perform this ibadah (worship), you are answerable to God, because you can always breakfast along the way.

“May Allah bless us and ensure that our Ramadan gives us that necessary push that we must be better after 30 days of intensive training. Muslims generally are expected to enhance their capability to be a better person, to be more caring and to understand the essence and meaning of justice,” he said.