KUCHING: Sarawak police arrested a local man, believed to have mental health issues, after he caused a disturbance at the St Joseph’s Church here yesterday.

Kuching District Police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the authorities received a public complaint about the incident at the place of worship at 6:50 PM yesterday.

“The 25-year-old man entered the church through the main door in a car, playing loud music and holding a bottle of alcohol.

“The man then suddenly started shouting profanities, throwing the bottle, and exited the church while still in an angry state,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Farhan, the suspect’s family members came forward to the police station with a statement and documents confirming that the man was receiving treatment at Kota Sentosa Hospital due to his mental health condition.

“Family members also informed us that the suspect is believed to have not been taking the medication provided by the hospital,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

Mohd Farhan also advised the public not to make any speculation or spread inaccurate information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting the Kuching IPD Control Centre at 082-244444 or contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector Ang Mei Cin, at 010-7039818.