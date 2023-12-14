Northeast Monsoon: Sarawak Police’s assets ready to be mobilised

KUCHING: Sarawak police’s 1,335 assets are ready to be mobilised in the face of the Northeast Monsoon.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said these consisted of land, sea and air assets.

In addition, he said a total of 1,262 officers and personnel from various departments and districts are ready to be deployed at any time if needed.

“We also advise those residing in low-lying areas and are exposed to the risk of flooding to be prepared, including keeping their important documents safe.

“They also need to stay vigilant for early flood warnings and evacuate immediately if instructed to do so,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak contingent police headquarters here today. - Bernama