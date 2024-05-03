‘Not all plant-based foods of high quality’

PETALING JAYA: In today’s health-conscious society, many are opting to cut out or cut down on meat intake and opt to purchase groceries with the “green leaf logo”, in the belief that plant-based diets translate to a healthier lifestyle.

However, plant-based nutritionist Anna Lees told theSun that a green leaf logo is no guarantee that one will purchase a nutritious product.

Lees, who has been assisting her clients to manage lifestyle-related diseases through dietary adjustment for the past six years, said: “While a green leaf logo might suggest that a product is associated with natural or healthy ingredients, it does not necessarily guarantee the overall nutritional value of the product.

“Nutritional value depends on various factors such as how the produce is grown, harvested, stored and processed.

“It’s essential to look beyond the logo and to factors such as organic certification, farming practices, and nutritional information on the packaging or by the seller, to assess the nutritional value of a product,” she said.

According to Rakuten Insight’s 2021 report on plant-based food alternatives, 68% of Malaysian respondents have consumed plant-based alternatives to animal-based food products.

Despite the popularity of processed plant-based products in Malaysian markets, Lees cautioned that mindful consumption is critical to mitigate the potential health risks associated with their unregulated intake.

“The health benefits of adopting a plant-based diet are numerous and well-documented. However, similar to the ‘green leaf logo,’ not all plant-based foods are of high quality. While some may offer valuable nutritional support, others may be of lower quality or even ineffective.

“Processed plant-based products, plant-based supplements, refined grains, sugary snacks and fried foods can still be part of a plant-based diet, but they may not contribute to overall health.”

Lees said it is crucial to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before incorporating any plant-based products into a diet regimen.

She said transitioning to a proper plant-based diet can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type two diabetes due to the higher intake of fibre, antioxidants and phytonutrients.

“However, consuming excessive amounts of processed plant-based products, such as vegan burgers, faux meats, and dairy-free desserts, can lead to weight gain, poor nutrient intake, and an increased risk of chronic diseases.”

Referring to the Statista Q report on Big Data solutions, Lees said the meat substitutes market in Malaysia is expected to expand by 8.65% annually until 2028, reaching a market volume of approximately RM96.48 million in the same year.

“While such products may offer convenience and mimic the taste and texture of animal-based counterparts, they often contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, sodium, and artificial additives.”

Lees said that a common misconception among consumers is the belief that vegan diets are costly, so they often opt for market products without knowing their ingredients.

“Some fancy vegan options may come with a hefty price tag, but preparing meals at home using basic ingredients like locally sourced fruits, vegetables such as beans and grains can be more economical than purchasing ready meals from restaurants or eateries.”

For a balanced approach to plant-based diets, Lees emphasised the importance of education, diversity in food choices, and collaboration among healthcare professionals to support individuals who wish to adopt healthier dietary habits.

“More individuals are embarking on lifestyle changes, and with accurate information and practical guidance, they will reap the benefits of plant-based nutrition while promoting environmental sustainability and animal welfare.

“While supplements can be a useful tool for meeting specific nutrient needs, it should complement a well-balanced diet rather than serve as a substitute for whole foods,” she said.