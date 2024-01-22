Novel way to boost English literacy among pupils

PETALING JAYA: In a quest to improve English literacy among rural schoolchildren, a social enterprise has come up with innovative solutions to improve the reading skills of those aged 10 to 14 years.

The EduLab chief communications officer Nehemiah Aaron Nathan said the establishment initiated Zing! Cards in 2022 as a new way to learn English grammar.

“Recognising the profound impact of card games that were inspired by the popular UNO, our initiative aims to bridge the literacy gap and enhance language skills in children, especially those in rural areas.

“The fascinating blend of gameplay and targeted grammar learning in these cards have captured the attention of young learners and demonstrated significant success in improving English literacy.”

Nehemiah said while serving as a part-time teacher, he and his colleagues noticed the challenges faced by schoolchildren in grasping English language proficiency.

“We identified a noticeable literacy gap between their native language and English, as these children often think and communicate in their mother tongue and attempt direct translation by incorporating familiar words.”

He said based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, pre-tests and post-tests were conducted before and after the Zing! Cards were used and the results showed there was a huge positive impact after using the cards.

“Regular workshops were conducted in six schools on the outskirts of the Klang Valley.

Pupils were engaged in using the Zing! Cards and those who joined in loved the games, making learning English enjoyable,” he said, adding that after the launch of the cards, his team achieved a 63% increase in English literacy among primary schoolchildren.

“We are now aiming to improve English literacy to a higher level among schoolchildren this year. Our long-term aspirations involve crafting a more evolved edition of Zing! Cards.

“This will help to integrate newer innovations such as the Braille system to ensure accessibility for children with vision impairment. We hope Zing! Cards can be added to our formal education as a learning kit.”

In supporting the initiative, Asia Pacific Language Centre academic development manager Sharen Kaur said children at a young age are transitioning from basic reading and writing skills to more complex language comprehension and expression.

“Interactive resources like Zing! Cards can fill the gaps between theoretical knowledge and creative language application,” she said when commenting on the international 2023 Education First English Proficiency Index, that put Malaysia in third spot in Asia for English proficiency.

“On a global scale, Malaysia was in the 25th spot. However, there is more that needs to be done to improve English language proficiency,” she said, adding that introducing the cards would help children retain new words and concepts by engagingly presenting language learning.

“Interactive games, including card games like Zing! Cards, effectively enhance enthusiasm for learning the English language and improve overall literacy.

“This approach mitigates the fear and monotony associated with traditional language learning. It transforms learning into an enjoyable and social activity,” she said, adding that the game-like style provides a more positive attitude towards English among young learners.

“Games like Zing! Cards promote critical thinking, vocabulary growth and reading comprehension by encouraging active interaction with language. These cards accommodate different learning styles and individualised needs in a diverse classroom environment,” she said.