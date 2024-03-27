NTL : Special Select Committee recommends body cameras for immigration personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reform proposed that members of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) should use body cameras as part of the procedures for handling Not to Land (NTL) notices.

Its chairman, William Leong Jee Keen said the committee proposed making immigration procedures more flexible to better suit present circumstances.

In addition, the committee recommended that airlines should handle NTL procedures directly, without involving third parties, as it is not aligned with international practices and existing laws. This also makes it difficult for government agencies to monitor and could lead to corruption.

“The committee has tabled a Statement of Issues regarding Immigration Restriction Laws and NTL Handling Procedures in this Dewan Rakyat session. This statement is the second submitted by this committee.

“The committee has suggested improvements to the law, including the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155), based on the statement presented. They also proposed administrative enhancements for the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to NTL notices,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

“Furthermore, standard operating procedures for NTL notice procedures should be collectively reviewed as they involve several ministries and agencies such as the Home Ministry, the Transport Ministry and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad,“ he added.