Number of flood victims in Johor, Pahang up slightly to 5,839 tonight: NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang has increased slightly to 5,839 as of 8 pm tonight compared to 5,800 this afternoon.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 5,018 victims from 1,399 families are sheltering at 35 temporary relief centres (PPS) in six districts in Johor and 783 victims from 232 families are at nine PPS in Pahang.

In Johor, 3,830 evacuees are at 24 PPS in Kota Tinggi; 595 victims in Mersing are at four PPS; Kluang (350 victims, three PPS); Segamat (89 people, two PPS); Batu Pahat (74 victims, one PPS); and Johor Bahru (80 victims, one PPS).

In Pahang, 25 evacuees are at one PSS in Maran, 570 victims are at four PPS in Pekan and 188 people are at four PPS in Rompin.

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Endau (Kluang) and Sungai Tenglu Besar (Mersing), all in Johor, are at danger levels.

Other rivers at danger levels are Sungai Pahang in Bera and Pekan, and Sungai Rompin, all in Pahang, Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak (Perak), Sungai Arau in Perlis, Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu.

The report said 59 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Johor Bahru-Endau in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak and Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang.-Bernama