Number of Kota Tinggi flood victims remains at 300

KOTA TINGGI: The number of flood victims in the district remained at 300 people from 69 families as of 8am today.

Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the victims are from Kampung Temenin Baru and Kampung Desa Makmur.

“The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Lintang was opened yesterday following more than two hours of continuous downpour,“ he said in a statement today.

Azmi, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the water level of five major rivers in the district is still normal.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi district police chief Hussin Zamora, in a separate statement, reminded all road users to exercise caution and adhere to warning signs, especially in flood-affected areas.